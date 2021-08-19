Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.48 ($13.50).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €10.36 ($12.19). 13,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.22.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.