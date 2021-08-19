Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 32.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 28.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,549.8% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 62,920 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

