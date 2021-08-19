Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth $14,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTX opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.69. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

