Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enveric Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Enveric Biosciences Competitors -15.15% 18.01% 1.97%

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million -$6.86 million -1.63 Enveric Biosciences Competitors $3.28 billion $579.20 million 21.55

Enveric Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enveric Biosciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences Competitors 2150 8488 15747 652 2.55

Enveric Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 235.05%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences rivals beat Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.