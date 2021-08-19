Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $76.95 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 274.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

