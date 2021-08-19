Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:NVST opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

