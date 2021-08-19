EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

