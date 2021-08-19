Epiq Partners LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,902,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,833,000 after purchasing an additional 653,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 24,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,071. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

