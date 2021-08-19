Epiq Partners LLC Buys 700 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 223.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 210.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 913,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 618,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

