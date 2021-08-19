Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 1,219.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VALT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.75.

