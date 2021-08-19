Epiq Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 147,575 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,987. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.96.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.