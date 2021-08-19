Epiq Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,191. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

