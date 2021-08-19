Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,347,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 89,084.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,089. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

