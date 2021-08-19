Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.