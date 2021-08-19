Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.95. Equinox Gold shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 53,583 shares.

Several research firms have commented on EQX. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

