Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,223. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

