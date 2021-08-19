Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.37

Euronext (EPA:ENX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €91.37 ($107.49) and traded as high as €94.70 ($111.41). Euronext shares last traded at €94.40 ($111.06), with a volume of 122,371 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.50 ($126.47).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

