Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $281.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.43. 180,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

