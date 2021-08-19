Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1,923.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.33. 56,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

