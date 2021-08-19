Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.05 million.

MRAM opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.51. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Everspin Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Everspin Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.