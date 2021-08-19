Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF opened at C$42.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.06. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$29.77 and a 52 week high of C$43.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 159.66%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.