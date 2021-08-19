Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $569.51 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

