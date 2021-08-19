Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 214,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64,645 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,093 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.