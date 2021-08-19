Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.29. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GMED shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

