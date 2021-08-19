Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in DTE Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.14 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

