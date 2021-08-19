Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $3.06 Million Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 4.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.