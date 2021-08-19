Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,014,200.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00.

EXEL opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

