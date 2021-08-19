Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 576,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXETF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.3812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

