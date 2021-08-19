Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 576,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.3 days.

Shares of EXETF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.3812 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXETF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

