Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

EXTN stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Exterran by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exterran by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Exterran by 64.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 9.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

