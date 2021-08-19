EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 282,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 58.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

