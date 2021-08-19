F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at SVB Leerink

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

