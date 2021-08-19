Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.44 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.290-$1.360 EPS.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.92. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.31. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

