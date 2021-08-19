Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce $20.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $91.02 million to $91.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

