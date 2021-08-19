FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.78

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06.
In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.