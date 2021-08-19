Financial Analysis: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) vs. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 15.83 $195.99 million $1.84 29.86 Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.82 -$1.63 billion $0.78 8.19

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 50.60% 11.96% 6.15% Two Harbors Investment 204.49% 16.29% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75 Two Harbors Investment 0 7 2 0 2.22

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $50.39, suggesting a potential downside of 8.28%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

