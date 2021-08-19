Financial Analysis: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independent Bank Group and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 34.94% 9.41% 1.32% ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59%

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Group and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $74.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.33%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 43.50%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank Group and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.32 $201.21 million $4.87 14.32 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 9.16 $169.57 million $3.13 22.62

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats ServisFirst Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

