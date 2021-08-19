Financial Contrast: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First National Bank Alaska and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.41, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.34 $57.53 million N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.27 $82.15 million $2.49 14.78

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares 42.23% 13.00% 1.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats First National Bank Alaska on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

