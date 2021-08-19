Financial Review: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38% Citizens Community Bancorp 21.41% 10.79% 1.03%

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.10 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.80 $12.73 million $1.11 12.61

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CBM Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

