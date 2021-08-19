Financial Survey: Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) versus QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

This table compares Sono-Tek and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.34 $1.12 million $0.07 45.57 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -52.05

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 130.71%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78%

Summary

Sono-Tek beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.