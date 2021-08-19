Financial Survey: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) versus Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tesla alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tesla and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 8 9 14 0 2.19 Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tesla presently has a consensus price target of $596.17, indicating a potential downside of 13.47%. Given Tesla’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 5.21% 9.75% 4.24% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $31.54 billion 21.63 $690.00 million $0.64 1,076.55 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tesla beats Lucid Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products through its subsidiaries to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.