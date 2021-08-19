FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. TheStreet cut FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,743. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,670. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.