First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

First Capital has raised its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $42.31 on Thursday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

