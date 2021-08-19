First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 162,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 381,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $30,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

