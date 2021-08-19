First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of AG stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

