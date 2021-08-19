First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Pacific has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72.

Get First Pacific alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.