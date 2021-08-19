First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 213,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.