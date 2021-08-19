First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,485 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 651% compared to the typical volume of 464 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of FXH stock opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.26. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $88.71 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

