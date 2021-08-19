First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.02. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $165.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,823,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,095,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter.

