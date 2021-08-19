Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 314 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FARO Technologies worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.89 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

